One injured in fuel truck rollover crash in Standish

The truck reportedly crossed the center lines into the opposite travel lane, continued into a ditch, and rolled over coming to a stop on its side, deputies said.

STANDISH, Maine — Shortly after 12 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies, Standish fire and EMS crews, and state troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a fuel truck in the area of 174 Saco Rd. in Standish, a news release from Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the vehicle involved in the crash was a 2017 Peterbilt truck owned by Champagne's Energy in Arundel. The truck was being driven by 46-year-old Aaron Turlis, of Limerick, at the time of the crash.

An initial investigation into the crash revealed Turlis was traveling south on Saco Road when he crossed the center lines into the opposite travel lane, according to the release.

The truck then continued into a ditch, causing it to roll and come to a rest on its side, deputies reported.

Turlis reportedly had to be extricated from the truck and was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

"The truck was towed due to extensive damage," the release said. "No fuel leaked from the truck."

Saco Road was closed to traffic while officials cleaned up the scene of the crash, the release states.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but deputies say the weather and road conditions appear to have been a factor.