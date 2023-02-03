One person in 'serious condition' after Turnpike crash in Saco

A 21-year-old Massachusetts man remains in "serious condition" at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

SACO, Maine — A Massachusetts man is in "serious condition" following a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Saco Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Maine State Police responded to a report of a rollover crash southbound on the Saco River bridge on the Maine Turnpike, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

Upon arrival at the scene, state troopers discovered a one-vehicle crash, and then a second vehicle that hit debris from the first crash, according to the release.

Nathan Kennedy, 21, of Fairfax, Massachusetts, was operating a 2004 Ford pickup truck when he struck the median guardrail, causing the pickup to roll over and come to a stop on its side in the breakdown lane, Moss said.

Kennedy was ejected from the pickup truck and landed in the roadway, according to the release.

He was taken by Saco Fire and Rescue to Southern Maine Medical Center. Later, he was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he remains in "serious condition," the release said.

An initial investigation into the crash indicated speed was not a factor, but that Kennedy wasn't wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, Moss said in the release.

The second vehicle reportedly struck debris on the road that came out of the Ford pickup's bed, the release states.

Moss said the occupants of the second vehicle involved did not sustain any injuries.