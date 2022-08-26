Police respond to fatal Turner crash

Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

TURNER, Maine — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Turner Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 2300 block of Auburn Road, Route 4, in Turner at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the Androscoggin County Sherriff's Office posted on Facebook.

Crews determined one driver was deceased as a result of injuries sustained from the crash, according to the release.

Prior to family notification, the names of parties involved are not being released at this time, the release said.

The Androscoggin County Sherriff's Office was assisted by the Buckfield Rescue, Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and the Lewiston Police Department, the release states.

During the investigation, Auburn Road between Route 219 and Tidswell Road was reportedly closed for approximately five hours. The road has been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say more information will be made available on Saturday.