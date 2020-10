Maine State Police, Central Maine Power, Delta Ambulance, and Freddie’s Wrecker Service all assisted at the scene.

VASSALBORO, Maine — Just before 10:30 Thursday night, the Vassalboro Fire Department responded to the intersection of Gray Road and Cemetery Street for a Jeep that crashed into a house.

Luckily, according to the department, there were no injuries.

Maine State Police, Central Maine Power, Delta Ambulance, and Freddie’s Wrecker Service all assisted at the scene.