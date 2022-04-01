New Sharon man dies following crash in Rome

Excessive speed and poor visibility are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

PORTLAND, Maine — One person died, and another was injured in a crash on Thursday evening on Maine State Route 225 in Rome.

Brian Daggett, 22, of New Sharon, reportedly lost control of the pickup truck he was driving when he failed to handle a left turn, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The pickup truck, carrying Daggett and a 20-year-old passenger, left the road, crashed into trees, and rolled, landing on its side and pinning Daggett inside, the release stated.

Crews were able to remove Daggett from the vehicle and provide medical aid, but he died at the scene, Moss reported.

The 20-year-old passenger was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Excessive speed and limited visibility are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, and neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seatbelts, the release stated.

Crews with the Rome Fire Department responded to the incident, along with paramedics and EMTs from the Delta Ambulance Service, Moss wrote.

Maine State Police are investigating the incident.