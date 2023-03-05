Teen dies after SUV hits recycling truck in New Sharon

An SUV crashed into the rear end of a recycling truck while it was pulled over to pick up recyclables, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

NEW SHARON, Maine — A teenager died Tuesday after a crash on Farmington Falls Road (Route 2) in New Sharon.

Kaylie Ladd, 18, of Chesterville, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. She was traveling in an SUV driven by her mother, 39-year-old Melanie Green, the release stated.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Officials said Green crashed into the rear end of an Archie's recycling truck while it was pulled over to pick up recyclables.

Two of Green's other children, a toddler and an infant, were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They suffered minor injuries but are expected to fully recover, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

