Multiple people injured following 3-car-crash in Standish

The cause of the crash on Bony Eagle Road is under investigation, but officials said speed and alcohol appear to be factors.
Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff
STANDISH, Maine — Several people were injured after three cars were involved in a crash in Standish Friday night.

Dylan Paul, 25, of Arundel, was driving on Bonny Eagle Road around 9:14 p.m. when he allegedly lost control of his car, crossed the center line, and hit a pick-up truck driven by Robert Myslik, of Standish head-on, according to an email by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Captain Craig C. Smith.

The email added Paul crossed the center line when he attempted to pass another pick-up truck driven by Mitchell Mclean of Kennebunkport with a juvenile passenger.

The truck carrying Mclean and the juvenile then crashed into the back of Paul's car before hitting a tree, Captain Smith added. 

Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
Mclean and the juvenile were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robert Myslik was treated and released at the scene

Paul was taken to Southern Maine Health Care for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash, but speed and alcohol appear to be factors, Smith said.

