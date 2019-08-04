SACO, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash Monday morning in Saco shut down the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike for about an hour.

State police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. at mile 34, putting it nearby the Boom Road overpass and Chateau Briant Farm.

Traffic had begun to normalize shortly after 9 a.m., though backups were still expected to take some time to fully clear.

Troopers said a southbound car went out of control and collided with a tractor-trailer truck, according Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland. The truck then crossed the median and struck a car on the northbound side.

The driver of the car on the northbound side suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to McCausland. That car and the truck came to a rest off the road.

Troopers said the first car that started the chain of events never stopped. Its only description is a small, maroon car.

Speed limits were reduced to 45 mph shortly before 8:30 a.m. for the entire Maine Turnpike, from the Maine-New Hampshire line to Augusta/

A commenter on Facebook said northbound traffic was being re-routed near exit 32 to Route 111 in Biddeford, which joins Route 1 at Five Points intersection.

At one point, traffic was severely backed up to as far as mile 30 in Arundel, according to real-time maps from Google.

A wintry mix had been affecting driving conditions in the region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic is seen backed up in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Biddeford near mile 31 at about 8 a.m. Monday.

Maine Turnpike Authority