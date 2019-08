MOUNT DESERT, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash not far from Acadia National Park has shut down Route 102 in central Mount Desert near Hall Quarry, according to county officials.

The Hancock County Emergency Management advised drivers to avoid the roadway, one of the island's major arteries, leading to Southwest Harbor.

Real-time traffic maps appeared to mark the crash's location right along the northeast side of Echo Lake, within a half-mile of the park.