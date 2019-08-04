SACO, Maine — Several vehicles collided Monday morning along the Maine Turnpike in Saco.

State police said the crash happened at mile 34, according Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, putting it nearby the Boom Road overpass and Chateau Briant Farm.

A tractor-trailer truck was one of the vehicles involved, McCausland said.

Northbound lanes were shut down as troopers were just arriving.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Speed limits were reduced to 45 mph for the entire Maine Turnpike — from the Maine-New Hampshire line to Augusta — shortly before 8:30 a.m.

A witness said it appeared as though a tractor-trailer truck traveling southbound had crossed the guardrail into the northbound lane and clipped two cars; however, NEWS CENTER Maine had yet to independently confirm the claim.

Another person said northbound traffic was being re-routed near exit 32 to Route 111 in Biddeford, which joins Route 1 at Five Points intersection.

Real-time maps showed severe traffic backed up to as far as mile 30 in Arundel.

A wintry mix was affecting driving conditions in the region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic is seen backed up in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Biddeford near mile 31 at about 8 a.m. Monday.

Maine Turnpike Authority