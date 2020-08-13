Multi-car crash in Falmouth briefly stops traffic

Around 2:40 p.m., Tpr. John Darcy was investigating a hit and run crash in the breakdown lane at mile 12 northbound on I-295 in Falmouth. One vehicle involved in the crash had continued northbound and was later located by Troop D Troopers. While Tpr. Darcy was speaking with the operator of the vehicle at mile 12, vehicles traveling by began to slow down. The sudden slowing of traffic led to several cars slamming on their brakes. One vehicle stopped short, causing a rear-end crash. Several more rear-end crashes began happening. In total, an eight-vehicle pile-up occurred, blocking both travel lanes.