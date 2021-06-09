Motorcyclist killed in South Portland crash was a retired Portland police officer

A woman who was also riding the motorcycle remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the car was cited for a moving traffic violation.

A man died and a woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in South Portland Monday night.

In a release Wednesday, South Portland police identified the motorcyclist who was killed as Robert Hawkins, 52, of South Portland. According to police, Hawkins was a retired Portland police officer, retiring in 2018 after about 18 years of service.

Police said Hawkins was commonly known as "Jeff," as well as "Hawk" to those who knew him well.

According to police, Hawkins' passenger on the motorcycle, a 35-year-old woman from South Portland, remains hospitalized with serious injuries, but has been listed as stable.

Police identified the driver of the car as Ahmed Maadi, 26, of Portland, who was also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. He has been cited for a moving traffic violation, according to police. Police said it does not appear drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, which is still being investigated.

According to South Portland police, officials responded to the crash at 1932 Broadway just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Both the Hawkins and the passenger riding the motorcycle were thrown to the ground during the collision, according to police. Both were wearing helmets, police said.