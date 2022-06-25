x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Somerville

Christopher Lascoutx, 78, died after crashing into a truck on Turner Ridge Road. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call them.
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving a truck in Somerville Friday afternoon

SOMERVILLE, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving a truck that shut down a road in Somerville for three hours Friday afternoon. 

Christopher Lascoutx, 78, of Washington, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Turner Ridge Road around 2:52 p.m. when he collided with a Lucas Tree service truck driven by Brandon Higgins, 23, of Etna, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Brendan W. Kane said in a press release Saturday. 

Kane added that the initial investigation reveals Lascoutx hit the Lucas Tree Service truck while it was turning north onto Turner Ridge Road from a power line access road.  

Lascoutx died at the scene of the crash from his injuries. Police said he was wearing his helmet and a riding jacket. 

Higgins and his passenger, Ryan Mack, 25, of Waterville, were uninjured. Police said they were both wearing seatbelts.  

Speed is being considered a contributing factor to the crash. 

Police said they are investigating and reconstructing the crash. 

They ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 882-7332. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

One dead in Buxton motorcycle versus school bus crash