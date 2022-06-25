Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving a truck that shut down a road in Somerville for three hours Friday afternoon.
Christopher Lascoutx, 78, of Washington, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Turner Ridge Road around 2:52 p.m. when he collided with a Lucas Tree service truck driven by Brandon Higgins, 23, of Etna, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Brendan W. Kane said in a press release Saturday.
Kane added that the initial investigation reveals Lascoutx hit the Lucas Tree Service truck while it was turning north onto Turner Ridge Road from a power line access road.
Lascoutx died at the scene of the crash from his injuries. Police said he was wearing his helmet and a riding jacket.
Higgins and his passenger, Ryan Mack, 25, of Waterville, were uninjured. Police said they were both wearing seatbelts.
Speed is being considered a contributing factor to the crash.
Police said they are investigating and reconstructing the crash.
They ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 882-7332.