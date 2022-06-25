Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Somerville

Christopher Lascoutx, 78, died after crashing into a truck on Turner Ridge Road. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call them.

SOMERVILLE, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving a truck that shut down a road in Somerville for three hours Friday afternoon.

Christopher Lascoutx, 78, of Washington, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Turner Ridge Road around 2:52 p.m. when he collided with a Lucas Tree service truck driven by Brandon Higgins, 23, of Etna, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Brendan W. Kane said in a press release Saturday.

Kane added that the initial investigation reveals Lascoutx hit the Lucas Tree Service truck while it was turning north onto Turner Ridge Road from a power line access road.

Lascoutx died at the scene of the crash from his injuries. Police said he was wearing his helmet and a riding jacket.

Higgins and his passenger, Ryan Mack, 25, of Waterville, were uninjured. Police said they were both wearing seatbelts.

Speed is being considered a contributing factor to the crash.

Police said they are investigating and reconstructing the crash.