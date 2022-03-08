Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Scarborough

Police said they determined speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle in Scarborough.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 114 (also known as Gorham Road), according to a release from Scarborough police. The vehicle was turning left into Nonesuch River Golf Club when it collided with the motorcycle traveling south, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries, according to police. Officials said he was a male but said they would offer no further information about his identity until they notify his family.

Wednesday's release stated that police determined speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. Scarborough and Gorham police are continuing to investigate.

Scarborough police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to contact Officer Mike Beeler at 207-730-4320.