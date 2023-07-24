Mexico man, 34, seriously injured in Hanover crash

Deputies said medical conditions and speed appear to be contributing factors in the single-vehicle crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANOVER, Maine — A 34-year-old man from Mexico is in the hospital after he was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Hanover Monday afternoon.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office, Rumford Fire Department, and Med-Care Ambulance Service were called to a reported crash located on Main Street at approximately 4:36 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release.

An initial investigation revealed a Ford Fusion sedan driven by Jessie Coffin, 34, was traveling eastbound on Main Street when it veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail, crossed both lanes of traffic, and struck a large tree, deputies said.

Coffin was reportedly seriously injured and brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland by Life-Flight. Deputies said medical conditions and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

"The roadway was closed for a short period of time as crash investigators and emergency responders investigated the scene and attended to the injured," deputies said in the release. "The roadway has since been cleared and is open to motorists."