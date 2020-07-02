SACO, Maine — State police say a 25-year-old man is being treated for head injuries after his car skidded into the path of a delivery truck on the Maine Turnpike Friday.

The crash took place on in Saco just before 1 p.m. Marco Yeung of Quincy, MA lost control of his car in the passing lane and it spun out and into the path of the truck. Yeung is being treated at Maine Medical Center.

The truck driver Kevin McCrillis, 51, of Westbrook was not injured. The truck is owned by New England Gypsum of South Portland.

The crash was the most serious of several that took place along the turnpike in the Saco area during Friday's snow and ice storm.

