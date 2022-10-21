Massachusetts man dead after Pittsfield crash

Troopers, as well as emergency personnel, found a gray 2009 Nissan Sentra in the median upon arriving at the scene.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — A Massachusetts man died in a crash in Pittsfield on Friday.

Maine State Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145 around 3:54 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Troopers, as well as emergency personnel, found a gray 2009 Nissan Sentra in the median upon arriving at the scene, the release stated.

According to the release, emergency medical aid efforts were administered, but Ralph Desrosiers, 21, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, died at the scene from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The initial investigation found the vehicle was traveling north in the right lane when Desrosiers "lost control and went off the left side of the roadway," police said. Desrosiers' vehicle then crashed into a large tree and came to a stop in the median.

According to the release, "The initial investigation suggests that unsafe speed was a possible contributor to the crash."

Interstate 95 was down to one lane for two hours following the crash, police said.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the driving of the Gray Nissan Sentra with Massachusetts registration on I-95 Northbound in Pittsfield around the time of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Maloon or Sgt. Peter Michaud from Maine State Police Troop C at 207-624-7076," the release stated.