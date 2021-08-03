New Hampshire man dies after crashing into Bedford toll plaza

The crash happened around 10:15 Monday morning at the southbound toll plaza on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford

BEDFORD, New Hampshire — A Manchester man died Monday after crashing into the Bedford toll plaza.

Richard Cote, 65, was fatally injured in the crash.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. at the southbound toll plaza on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford.

New Hampshire State Police troopers and officials from the Bedford Fire Department responded. According to police, it was determined that Cote had lost control of his 2006 Jeep Wrangler and rolled over in the left lane of the toll plaza.

A second vehicle was also struck but the driver of that vehicle did not sustain any injury, according to police.