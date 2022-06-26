Man uninjured after crashing into telephone pole, causing power outages in Baldwin

According to officials, Sebago Road (Rt. 11) between Carl Burnell Road and Bridgton Road will be closed for several hours as crews work to restore power.

BALDWIN, Maine — Three roads are closed, and power is out in parts of Baldwin after a car crashed into a telephone pole on Sunday.

Robert Sanborn 42, of Norway, was driving on Sebago Road (Rt. 11) around 12:46 p.m. when he suddenly veered off the roadway and allegedly hit a telephone pole, causing it to fall down on the road before his car rolled on its side, said Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Naldo Gagnon in a press release. Sanborn was not hurt.

Naldo said speed is a contributing factor.

The pole contained a transformer causing power outages in the area.