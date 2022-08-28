Motorcyclist, 31, seriously injured in crash in Harrison

He was brought by helicopter to Maine Medical Center, where he is in serious condition.

HARRISON, Maine — A Waterford man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle Sunday morning in Harrison.

Ryan Harrington, 31, was found on the roadway near his motorcycle in the area of 942 Maple Ridge Road around 11:04 a.m. by a neighbor who had heard the crash, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email.

An initial investigation indicates Harrington made a right turn but missed a corner, and when he got back on the road his motorcycle skidded across the roadway and crashed, Joyce said.

Harrington was thrown approximately 25 feet from his motorcycle. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

He was taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances related to the crash.