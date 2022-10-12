x
Man hospitalized after Naples motorcycle crash

A 53-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say.
Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. 

A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. 

Deputies arrived and found the man was riding a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Harrison Road when he went off the road to the right and into a soft shoulder, losing control of the vehicle. 

The release stated the motorcycle ended up on its side, and the man was thrown from it. He wasn't wearing a helmet and struck his head on the pavement, causing life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. 

The man was taken to Maine Medical center, and deputies said the crash remains under investigation. But it doesn't seem as though impairment or speed were crash factors, authorities said. 

