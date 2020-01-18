CANAAN, Maine — One man is dead after a two-car head-on crash on Route 2 in Canaan Saturday morning.

Adam Durant, 34, of Levant, was driving a black 2009 GMC pickup truck heading west around 6:50 a.m. when he crossed the center of the road into the path of a green 1992 Volvo pulp truck heading east operated by Linwood Walker, 53, of Etna.

Durant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Walker, the driver of the pulp truck owned by Shibles Trucking of St. Albans, as well as a passenger in Durant’s vehicle, Robert Hall, 39, of Bangor, were transported to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers, as well as the passenger in Durant’s vehicle, were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

The collision is still under investigation, but it appears that Durant was fatigued while driving, which may have contributed to the crash.

The crash is being reconstructed by Deputy Brian Crater and forensically mapped by Corporal Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

