Man dead after driving off road in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

Officials are still trying to determine if the man has any family who should be notified before they release his name, according to Mitchell.

Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash, Mitchell said, and officials are investigating whether the man experienced a medical event that caused him to drive off the road.

The man was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer, according to Mitchell.

Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Armiger is the primary investigator of the crash.