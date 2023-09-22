Man, 27, injured after being struck by box truck on Interstate 95

The man was taken by LifeFlight to a Bangor hospital, officials said.

WATERVILLE, Maine — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a box truck on Interstate 95 in Waterville Friday afternoon.

At about 1:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a report of a crash at mile marker 127 southbound on I-95 in Waterville, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 27-year-old Scarborough man lying in front of his white 2020 Hino dump truck, which was stopped in the breakdown lane, with life-threatening injuries, Moss said.

The man was taken by LifeFlight to a Bangor hospital.

"The initial investigation has determined that the driver of a yellow 2023 GMC box truck, a 33-year-old male from Hampden, was traveling southbound on the Interstate when he struck the 27-year-old male," the release stated.

Moss said the investigation remains ongoing to determine why the injured man was in the breakdown lane and what caused the box truck driver to strike him.

The Scarborough man's current condition is unknown.

Troopers ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Maine State Trooper Randy Hall at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.