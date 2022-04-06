x
'Major' accident snarls traffic in Old Orchard Beach, police say

The crash took place on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A "major" accident snarled traffic in Old Orchard Beach on Wednesday evening, police say. 

The Old Orchard Police Department wrote on Facebook an accident near Ocean Park Road led to traffic being diverted. 

"Please avoid the Halfway area of Old Orchard Beach near Ocean Park Road due to a major traffic accident," the post stated. "The Ocean Park Road is currently diverted inbound to Smithwheel Road."

Police added outbound traffic is diverted near the Halfway rotary. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

