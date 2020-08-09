Mainer clocked over 100 mph during NH Labor Day speed patrol; another accused of driving while intoxicated

The New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit utilized the State Police aircraft to monitor traffic on Labor Day weekend.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Throughout Sunday and Monday of this Labor Day Weekend, troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit and Troop-A concentrated their enforcement efforts on reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior on Interstate 95 in the towns of Greenland and Hampton.

On Monday, September 7 (Labor Day), troopers said they identified 130 violations, including one driver charged with driving while intoxicated, two drivers charged with road-racing, five drivers traveling at or in excess of 100 mph, 33 drivers traveling at or in excess of 90 mph, two drivers charged with operating after suspension, and four juveniles were taken into custody for minor in possession of alcohol.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the following people were cited on Monday for traveling 100 mph or faster:

Jonathan Ross, 19, of Lowell, MA

Maya McCabe, 20, of Orono, ME

Katerin Henriquez Lopez, 24, of Chelsea, MA

Unnamed juvenile operator, who was also accused of transporting alcohol by a minor

Christopher Mahoney, 41, of Peabody, MA. Mahoney was also charged with road racing, along with Joseph Santagata, 36, of Warick, RI

Zachary Blier, 27, of North Berwick, ME was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated and operating after suspension .

Megan Monterrosa, 25, of Salem, MA was charged with operating after suspension.

On Sunday, September 6, 2020, troopers said they identified 73 violations, including three operators traveling at or over 100 mph, 18 operators traveling at or over 90 mph, and one operator for operating after suspension. The following people were cited on Sunday for traveling 100 mph or faster:

Aidan Tomaszewski, 18, of Sterling, MA

Meisang Hong, 23, of Brighton, MA

Hunter Graham, 19, of Amesbury, MA

Lisa Reagan, 33, of Johnston, RI was charged with operating after suspension