Maine Turnpike to raise toll fees

MAINE, USA — The Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) is preparing to adjust its tolls.

The York toll will go up from $3 to $4 for passenger car cash rate.

The Maine E-Z Pass rate per mile will increase from 7.7 cents to 8 cents.

Officials are also adjusting thresholds, so discounts on more travel will decrease.

The MTA is adjusting the Class 1 Personal Volume Discount thresholds from a 25% discount to a 20% discount for Maine E-ZPass users making 30 or more trips per month. A 50% discount will go down to a 40% discount for Maine E-ZPass users making 40 or more trips per month. (A Class 1 vehicle is one with 2 axles and a maximum of 4 tires.)

Image tolls (I-tolls) will no longer count towards the Class 1 Personal Volume discount. I-tolls are created when an E-ZPass transponder (device) is not present or read in a valid Maine E-ZPass account.

These adjustments take effect on November 1st -- just 10 days from now.