PORTLAND, Maine — A tractor-trailer rollover on I-95 North between Exit 45 in South Portland and Exit 47 in Portland is backing up traffic for miles Friday morning.

It could take hours for crews to clear the scene and reopen the highway, according to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Traffic is being diverted off at Exit 44 northbound, but there are massive backups in both directions.

Maine Turnpike Authority says there is heavy traffic southbound from Exit 53 in Falmouth all the way to Exit 46 in South Portland.

Officials said crews have to unload the truck and remove it from the scene, then replace broken jersey barriers before they can reopen the northbound lanes.

Right now it is unclear what caused the crash. The driver's condition is unknown.

This story will be updated.