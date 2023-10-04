Woman reported missing dies in crash on Maine Turnpike

Gorham police had issued a Silver Alert for Jean Robinson on Tuesday.

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman who was reported missing Tuesday died in a crash on the Maine Turnpike Wednesday morning.

Jean Robinson, 78, of Gorham died at the scene, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Wednesday.

Maine State Police troopers responded around 2:35 a.m. to the crash at southbound mile marker 80 in Lewiston, the release stated. Troopers' initial investigation found that Robinson was pulled over in a Subaru Outback just prior to the southbound departure ramp at exit 80 when she turned left into a tractor-trailer's lane of travel, causing the tractor-trailer to hit Robinson's car broadside, Moss said.

The tractor-trailer was driven by David Alicea, 68, of Nashua, New Hampshire, who according to the release was not injured in the crash.

Gorham police had issued a Silver Alert for Robinson on Tuesday, saying she suffered from cognitive impairment, including dementia and paranoia. She had last been seen Monday at approximately 7 p.m. at her home on County Road, Gorham police stated. She was reportedly supposed to drive to a family member's home in Southwest Harbor but did not arrive or call.