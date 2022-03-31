Maine truck driver crashes into New Hampshire library

The library was completed in 1901 and opened to the public the following year, according to its website.

CONWAY, N.H. — A truck crashed into the Conway Public Library, resulting in the collapse of two of its brownstone columns, the library's board of trustees said Thursday.

"Engineering experts have been immediately consulted and determined that the building, while structurally sound, does require support to ensure no further damage is sustained to the building.

"A full assessment of the damage and resultant plan for repairs are underway with a goal to restore the historic building to its original condition," the board said in a statement.

The library was completed in 1901 and opened to the public the following year, according to its website.

Police said the driver, a 31-year-old man from Harrison, Maine, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged at the hospital with aggravated driving while intoxicated; it wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

His passenger, a 21-year-old New Hampshire woman, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.