Maine will receive $48 million in annual transit funding

The Federal Transit Administration on Thursday announced more than $21 billion in federal spending to support public transit across the U.S.

MAINE, USA — Maine is set to receive $48 million in annual transit formula funding.

The Federal Transit Administration made the announcement on Thursday in a news release. In total, the FTA said more than $21 billion in federal funds would go to support public transportation across the U.S.

The formula funding helps communities maintain and operate trains, buses, and ferries that provide over half a million transit trips each month.

"This year, a total of $14 billion is being invested in states and transit agencies to help improve public transportation, meeting local goals such as upgrading stations and tracks, transitioning to next-generation buses, planning and designing new transit corridors, and providing specialized service for seniors and riders with disabilities," the release stated.

Communities might also receive funding that's distributed to urban areas, officials said.

“This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before,” FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said in the release. “Transit formula funding provides a lifeline for communities, and this record level of support will help create jobs, provide mobility to more people, and address the climate crisis.”