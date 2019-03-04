HAMPDEN, Maine — A Maine state trooper was struck and killed Wednesday morning in a crash along I-95 in Hampden, according to Maine State Police.

Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland said the crash took place south of the Colebrook Road overpass shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes at the crash site were closed and traffic was being diverted at or near exit 180. Maine DOT trucks and sheriff's deputies were assisting.

McCausland said the trooper was out of his vehicle at the site of a disabled car along I-95 and the other vehicle involved in the crash was a tractor-trailer truck.

The trooper was rushed by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died, the spokesperson said.

A news conference was planned for 3 p.m. at the MSP barracks in Bangor. Additional details and the trooper's identify were expected to be released.

Several pages on Maine.gov's Department of Public Safety site were down as of late Wednesday morning, but according to Officer Down Memorial Page, there have only been 11 state trooper line of duty deaths in Maine's history, making this instance the 12th. The last was reportedly 22 years ago in October 1997 when Maine State Trooper Det. Glenn Strange died of a heart attack.

NCM