Maine State Police see increase in dangerous driving on Maine roads

According to the Maine Violations Bureau, there were 61,436 tickets issued in Maine in 2019. A year later that number was just 42,621. That's a 30 percent drop.

MAINE, USA — In an effort to keep Maine drivers and roadways safe, the Maine State Police Department is partnering with the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety on targeted enforcement details.

The details will occur over the next several months to keep Maine drivers and roadways safe.

According to state police, minor infractions such as expired registrations and inspection stickers were curtailed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was designed to keep people safer by reducing interactions between troopers and drivers. However, state police say that is now ending.

State police said troopers are seeing "disturbing" statewide trends of excessive speed, speeding through construction zones, and distracted driving.

Citizen complaints about this dangerous behavior are also increasing, according to state police.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, Maine State Police Colonel John Cote, commanding officers, and Maine Bureau of Highway Safety Director Lauren Stewart will share their safety message and elaborate on what they are seeing on Maine’s roadways, as well as provide more insight into what the enforcement details will look like.

In February, Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride told NEWS CENTER Maine traffic contact in Falmouth was down 50 percent in 2020 compared to the year before. And they're not the only department that has seen a big reduction.