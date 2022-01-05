Maine State Police respond to five I-95 crashes between Augusta and Newport

Only one of the five resulted in injuries.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Dec. 29, 2021.

Maine State Police responded to five crashes between Augusta and Newport along Interstate 95 on Wednesday, officials say.

All the crashes were weather-related, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

One vehicle traveling north rolled over into the median around mile marker 132, the release stated. The driver traveled too fast for road conditions, and the crash resulted in "very minor injuries."

Police also responded to three crashes between Pittsfield and Newport, at mile markers 152, 155, and 157. The release stated those crashes only resulted in property damage.

Another crash took place around mile marker 117 in Sidney, and it only resulted in property damage, officials said.

