MAINE, USA — Maine State Police posted a video to their Facebook and YouTube pages on Wednesday, showing a tractor-trailer spinning out of control on slick roads.

The department didn't specify when or where the crash occurred. All they said was that it happened during a storm in December 2019.

State police said the footage was captured by the dashcam of a trooper who was responding to a separate case of a car off the road.

"With another storm on the way, we urge all drivers to slow down in adverse weather conditions, and if possible, stay off the roads in bad weather. Stay safe," State police said in their Facebook post Wednesday.

This reminder from police is particularly relevant with more snow expected to roll into Maine around midnight Wednesday night. Another storm is expected Saturday night into Sunday.

