One person dies in Winslow motorcycle crash

Maine State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 11 at 11 p.m. on Route 201 in Winslow that killed one person.

WINSLOW, Maine — Maine State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash in Winslow that killed one person over the weekend.

Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss said Maine State Police and the Winslow Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 11 at 11 p.m. She said it happened in front of Augusta Cash Fuel on Route 201 in Winslow.

Moss said the initial investigation indicates the person driving the motorcycle was trying to pass another car at the time of the crash. The motorcycle driver died.

Just before the crash, a Maine State Police trooper saw the motorcycle rider speeding on Route 201 in Vassalboro, according to Moss. The trooper said when he turned on his lights and sirens, the driver quickly took off. Moss said the trooper decided not to follow the motorcycle into the more urban area of Winslow.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the driver until his or her family has been notified.