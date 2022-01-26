Northbound lanes of I-95 closed in Newport due to 3-vehicle crash

NEWPORT, Maine — The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed at mile 157 in Newport due to a three-vehicle crash.
Drivers should seek an alternative route. According to a tweet from Maine State Police, vehicles can exit the highway at exit 157.
Maine State Police said they would provide an update when the northbound lanes reopen.
NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss for more information on the circumstances of the crash but did not immediately receive a response.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
This story will be updated.