Northbound lanes of I-95 closed in Newport due to 3-vehicle crash

NEWPORT, Maine — The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed at mile 157 in Newport due to a three-vehicle crash.

Maine State Police said they would provide an update when the northbound lanes reopen.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss for more information on the circumstances of the crash but did not immediately receive a response.

#TrafficAlert A 3-vehicle crash at mm 157 NB (Newport) on I-95 has closed the interstate in that direction. Traffic can exit at 157. Please seek an alternate route. We will update when the NB interstate re-opens. — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) January 26, 2022

