Maine motorcyclist dies after crashing into construction barricade in Alna

ALNA, Maine — Michael Bowden, 62, of Jefferson died Tuesday after he entered a closed section of road in Alna and crashed his motorcycle into a construction barricade.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Bowden was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators believe alcohol may be a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Cross Road and Alna Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The section of Alna Road where the crash occurred is currently closed for construction with large traffic control barricades at intersections.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said its initial investigation indicates that Bowden was traveling north on Route 218 when he entered the closed section of Alna Road, passed two separate areas of barricades and construction signage, and struck a barricade at the Cross Road intersection.

He was transported by Central Lincoln County Ambulance to Lincoln Health Miles Campus in Damariscotta, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detective Scott Hayden is leading the investigation, and is assisted at the scene by Deputy Jon Colby. Deputy Brian Carlton of the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office is reconstructing the crash as part of the investigation.