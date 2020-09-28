Maine Medical Center nurse pulls over on I-295, applies life-saving treatment to bleeding motorcyclist

According to police, the nurse applied a tourniquet to the motorcyclist's leg to slow the bleeding until first responders arrived on scene.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine State Police said the efforts of a good Samaritan saved a motorcyclist's life on Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Aaric Rowe, 33, of South Portland was thrown from his motorcycle in the area of Mile 7 southbound on I-295, suffering severe injuries to his leg.

Christine Schreiber, a nurse at Maine Medical Center, happened to be in the area and jumped into action. According to police, she applied a tourniquet to Rowe's leg to slow the bleeding until first responders arrived on scene.

Police said Schreiber's efforts saved Rowe's life. He was transported to Maine Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.