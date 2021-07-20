Maine man was traveling more than 40 mph over speed limit when he crashed in Buxton, police say

The Maine State Police Department's investigation into the crash is ongoing and additional information will be released when available, according to Buxton police.

BUXTON, Maine — A man from Gorham was flown by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center on Monday after crashing an SUV in Buxton.

According to a release from Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline, Jason Wilson, 30, was driving more than 40 miles per hour over the speed limit at the time of the crash.

Around 8 p.m., Cline said Sgt. Kevin Collins was traveling south on Salmon Falls Road when he saw a white SUV traveling north. When Collins checked the SUV's speed, he saw it was going 71 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to Cline.

When Collins activated his emergency lights, Cline said Wilson continued to accelerate and Collins lost sight of the SUV. When Collins located the vehicle, it had hit a tree at the intersection of Salmon Falls Road and Woodman Road, according to Cline.

Salmon Falls Road was closed to traffic for about two and a half hours while the crash was being investigated.

The Maine State Police Department is investigating the crash, according to Cline. Cline said a crash reconstructionist from the Westbrook Police Department responded to the scene to investigate as well. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when available, Cline said.