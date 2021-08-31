Madawaska woman seriously injured, freed by emergency responders after hitting tractor and rolling car in Frenchville

Dense fog, speed, and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to Maine State Police.

FRENCHVILLE, Maine — A Madawaska woman was seriously injured in an early-morning crash on Route 1 in Frenchville Tuesday.

According to a release from Maine State Police, Kelly Dixon, 26, was traveling west when she drove off the right side of the road and hit a tractor parked in a private driveway. Her car then continued down an embankment and rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side, police said.

Dixon was trapped inside the car until first responders arrived and freed her. She suffered serious injuries and was taken from the scene by Madawaska Ambulance Service, according to police. It was not immediately clear which hospital she was taken to.

"Dense fog, speed, and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash," police said in Tuesday's release.

The vehicle had heavy damage and was removed from the scene by Twin’s Towing.