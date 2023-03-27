Two dead after vehicle crashes into Madawaska home

The driver crashed into a home located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bellevue Street, police said.

MADAWASKA, Maine — An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a home in Madawaska on Saturday, killing the driver and someone in the home.

A driver was driving on 19th Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. when they crashed into a home located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bellevue Street, said Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss in a news release.

Their bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for autopsies to determine the cause of death and obtain identification.

Police are still investigating what lead up to the crash.