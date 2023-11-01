x
International Madawaska bridge to close for several days

The bridge will close to allow for construction work associated with the new bridge, officials say.

MADAWASKA, Maine — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 11, 2023.

The International Bridge in Madawaska will soon be closed for several days during daytime hours, officials say.

The closure is due to construction work associated with the new bridge, according to the Maine Department of Transportation

Officials said the closures are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and the following Monday.

"The closure times will be between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.," a news release from the department stated.

Construction on the new Madawaska-Edmundston bridge was reported to be halfway complete in January and was slated to be finished by fall.

