HOWLAND, Maine — Maine State Police said a log truck rollover in the area of 517 Lagrange Road in Howland has completely blocked the road.

Units are on scene and cranes are on the way, but state police said the road will be closed "for some time."

All traffic from the west (Lagrange) is being rerouted to the Bunker Hill Road from the Lagrange Road (Rt. 155) then to Relocation Road to come out above the accident near I-95. Traffic from the Howland end is being pushed on to Relocation Road to Bunker Hill Road.

Police did not specify if any injuries were sustained in the crash.

Anyone driving in the area is advised to seek an alternative route.

