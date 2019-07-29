LISBON, Maine — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a head-on crash on Ridge Road by the intersection of Webster Road in Lisbon, according to Lisbon Police. They say the crash happened on Sunday night around 9:45 pm.

Neither car had passengers and both drivers were taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center.

Investigators say reconstruction of the accident shows that 26-year-old Raquel Dillingham from Lisbon crossed over into the wrong lane and hit the car driven by 56-year-old James DeWolfe of North Yarmouth. Both cars were totaled.

Lisbon Police are asking anyone who witnessed or stopped to help with the accident to please contact them at 207-353-2500 ext. #1 to speak to Det. Richard St. Amant or Sgt. Ryan McGee.