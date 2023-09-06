x
Lincoln County deputies seek vehicle involved in accident with pedestrian

The accident took place on East Pond Road in Nobleboro Tuesday morning, deputies said.
Credit: LCSO
Deputies are investigating a crash in Lincoln County.

NOBLEBORO, Maine — Lincoln County deputies seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in an accident with a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post the accident took place at about 6:30 a.m. on East Pond Road in Nobleboro.

Deputies are looking for a vehicle described as a 2005-2010 model grey SUV with a broken headlight, the post said.

"It may also have sustained damage to the passenger side mirror during the accident," the post stated. 

Anyone with information about the vehicle is encouraged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 207-882-7332 or contact Sgt. Kevin Dennison at kdennison@lincolnso.me.

You can also use the sheriff's office's tip411 line anonymously by texting the keyword LTIP and your tip to 847411.

