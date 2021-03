The crash happened at mile marker 92 northbound on the Maine Turnpike in Litchfield. A lane closure in the northbound lane began at 10:25 a.m.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — A tractor-trailer half full of wine hit an unoccupied Maine Turnpike Authority truck Thursday morning, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

According to Moss, the crash happened at mile marker 92 northbound on the Turnpike in Litchfield.

The driver of the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries, according to Moss.

