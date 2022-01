The road is closed between Clark Falls Rd. and 664 Johnson Mill Rd. Police say the incident is in a residential area.

ORRINGTON, Maine — An active police incident has shut down Johnson Mill Rd. in Orrington on Sunday, confirms Penobscot County Dispatch.

The road is closed between Clark Falls Rd. and 664 Johnson Mill Rd.

According to police, the incident is in a residential area and has been going on for a few hours as of 12 p.m.

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine they will not be releasing additional information as of Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story.