MAINE, USA — Many Mainers know the feeling of going to your car in the morning just to find a dead battery in the middle of winter. AAA of Northern New England knows the feeling, too.

In 2018, AAA technicians responded to more 555,000 disabled vehicles in Northern New England, and many of those came during the winter months. In an effort to prevent more issues for Maine drivers this winter, AAA is hosting free winter car care clinics at it's Maine locations this months.

"The earlier that you check them, before it starts getting cold out, the better," said AAA of Northern New England traffic safety specialist Kyle Snyder.

At AAA's car care clinics, technicians check tires, fluid levels, windshield wipers, battery, charging system, brakes, lights, belts, and hoses.

"The beginning of November when those temperatures drop, we'll see an increase in call volume and that's really due to people not coming to these and getting their cars fixed," said Snyder.

Remaining clinics are behind hosted at AAA offices from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the following locations.

Brunswick: Friday October 11th, 147 Bath Rd.

Augusta: Tuesday October 15th, 20 Whitten Rd.

Auburn: Wednesday October 16th, 600 Center St.

"We also see a lot of batteries. It's really surprising how much people don't change them and it surprises them every time when it's a cold morning, they're trying to get to work on a Monday morning, and their car won't start said Snyder.

Snyder was previously a battery technician with AAA and recommends batteries be replaced every four to five years. Battery life, and many other common issues can be checked at no cost by AAA technicians at the remaining car care clinics.