A car crashed through the garage at Prompto 10 Minute Oil Change on Forest Ave in Portland.

Portland Police said an "inexperienced driver" was operating the car and allegedly hit the wrong pedal, causing the crash.

The employee was taken to Maine Medical Center to be checked out. Police said there are no life-threating injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will add more information as it becomes available.

